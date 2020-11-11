Local veterans honored by Bryan elementary students

Navarro Elementary School in Bryan held its first Veteran’s Day drive-thru parade Wednesday.

BRYAN, Texas — People are finding new ways to give thanks to their service men and women this Veteran's Day. Navarro Elementary School in Bryan held its first Veteran’s Day drive-thru parade.

Typically, the school puts on a Veteran’s Day luncheon for those in the community who have served. However, Bryan ISD does not allow visitors in school buildings currently, so that was not possible this year. That is how the staff at the elementary school came up with the parade idea.

Students were able to be outside with their face coverings and cheer on veterans as they drove by in the school parking lot.

“At first I was a little skeptical just wondering, ‘How is it going to work with 400 kids outside?’" said principal Sara Rueda. "But, it was really was awesome and it all came together.”

Staff created flyers to send home with students to invite their veteran family members or anyone else they know who has served.

“Even though we’re still [living in the COVID-19 pandemic], it is still important to recognize and honor the veterans and what it means to be a veteran," Rueda said.

The events also served as a way to show the young students that veterans are real people that live in the community.

No better way to show that than having a few teachers at Navarro who have served to share their stories.

“I love that the fact that these kids know what it’s about," said Mark Reinberg, a P.E. teacher and service member. "How freedom was fought and what sacrifices people had to make.”

Reinberg served in the air force for 16 years. At school he is used to being thanked for his teaching, Wednesday was different because he was given big thanks for his service.

“It warmed my heart because they’re appreciative," Reinberg said. "For kids to appreciate something and understand something like that is critical.”

Reinberg said although it has been a tough year for all, the fact that veterans are still able to be celebrated at schools is amazing.

“We need this," Reinberg. "We need this to bring hope back.”

Navarro Elementary hopes to continue drive-thru parades in future Veteran's Day celebrations.