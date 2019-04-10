COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Thursday afternoon the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial invited the community to see the two newest statues at Veterans Park, the Spanish American War and the Philippine Insurrection.

"This is the 12th and 13th sites. Our nation has fought 17 wars, plus the War of Texas Independence, so 18 sites. We have finished now 13 that substantially have statutes,” said the President of BVVM Randolph House.

The BVVM sees many people just use Veterans Park as a parking lot for the Athletic Complex nearby. House believes having the new pieces at the front of the West entrance will draw more people into the park.

"These statues, the Rough-riders and the Sentinel, just invite you into the West. Then you're able to go right into the sites right into the Civil War site.”

The BVVM hope that the athletic complex and the park can create a synergy to get more attendance to both recreation areas, and House believes both coincide.

"There's a relationship between the freedoms that you're enjoying out at this athletic complex and the service and sacrifice that went on before, allowing you to have these freedoms."

House says he is even willing to give tours of the 12 acre park…"how much time do you have 30 minutes? an hour?"

He no longer wants it to be, what he calls, "The best kept secret of College Station."

