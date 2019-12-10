BRYAN, Texas —

The Texas Department of Transportation and Brazos County are working to create a better driving experience for residents.

Beginning Monday night, October 14, 2019, the Texas Department of Transportation will be working on Briarcrest Road from SH 6 to Kent Street. There will be nightly lane closures on the east and westbound lanes from 10 pm to 4:30 am from Monday night until Friday morning.

Also beginning Monday, Elmo Weedon Road will be under reconstruction from the Bryan city limits to 50 feet past Steep Hollow Road. There are expected delays.

Make sure to obey all traffic signs, watch for workers, and be patient during these closures.

