Louisiana man arrested in Bryan after shooting at apartment complex

No one was hurt in the shooting. Multiple people called for help after they said several shots were fired.

BRYAN, Texas — A Louisiana man is in the Brazos County Jail after a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Antonio Hadnot, 29, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, is charged with public intoxication, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with identification numbers.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Wildflower Drive at the Highland Villas Apartments. Authorities said several calls for help came into 911 dispatchers and reported there had been a shooting. Witnesses allegedly told dispatchers they had heard several gunshots coming from a section of the apartment complex.

When officers got to the scene, they spotted a man, later identified as Hadnot by the officers, standing with a woman near the complex gate. Officers said they tried to talk to Hadnot, but he appeared to be drunk and was being defensive. Hadnot and the woman said they did not hear any gunshots, but police said on top of the bushes where they had been standing was a handgun.

App Redirect App Redirect. kagstv.com is the official website for KAGS-TV, your trusted source for breaking news, weather and sports. kagstv.com

Officers said they arrested Hadnot for public intoxication and while he was on his way to the Brazos County Jail, he allegedly told officers the woman he had been with was not responsible for the shooting.

According to the responding officers, witnesses said Hadnot fired the gun and put it in the bushes when the police showed up to the apartment complex. Officers said they found at least one shell casing at the scene. After a check of Hadnot's identity, officers said he had recently been released from parole out of Louisiana for armed robbery.