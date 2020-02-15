COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There is no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a story about true love. Two doctors, who met in high school, dated throughout college and got married during medical school, now work together at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

“We will have been married for 15 years this summer," said Bill Covington,a physician hospitalist. "We actually met in high school and started dating in college, both wanting to be doctors. And then ended up getting into the same medical school and going through medical school. Doing the same residency together. And now having jobs where we share patients and work side by side.”

Working together and living together can seem like a lot, but the two like spending as much time together as possible.

“It’s been a big blessing to share work together and bounce things off each other and spend time with each other in a very busy life," said Bill.

Doctors Covington with their children on Halloween

KAGS

“We enjoy working together, it’s never been a source of conflict for us or anything like that," said Jacque Covington, the palliative section care chief.

Medical school is a stressful time and according to Jacque it was helpful to have someone who understood.

"I feel like we’re really blessed and I think especially in residency when we were working long hours, sleepless nights, at the hospital, those sorts of things," said Jacque. "It really helped to have somebody who really understood what the other one was going through.”

Understanding, a virtue necessary in any marriage, but especially between two doctors.

“That understanding, that mutual understanding really goes a long way in to making our jobs easier and our marriage easier,” Said Bill.

KAGS

