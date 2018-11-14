COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Four students. Three schools. One theme - hazing.

Tim Piazza, Marquise Braham, Max Gruver and Dalton Debrick all lost their lives to hazing related incidents.

While each story is different, each left behind grieving family members.

"We know how awful, how terrible and how permanent that loss is," said Marquise's father. "We don't want anyone else to experience that."

Dalton's mother, Debbie, said her son never got to step foot into a college classroom.

He was eighteen years old when he died.

Tim Piazza's parents said he was forced to drink over 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes. They said he suffered a brain injury that he was unable to recover from.

Max Gruver was forced to drink during "Bible Study" his dad said. He said that when he died, his blood alcohol content level was over .495, nearly six times the legal limit.

Now, they are making it their mission to bring awareness to the deadly consequences hazing can have.

Rich Braham, Marquise's father, said this isn't the tradition and brotherhood that these organizations say they promote.

"You can't be a brother or a sister if you are putting that person at risk for death, humiliation or injury," he said.

He added that you can't stand by and watch things like hazing take place.

"You wouldn't do these things to any person," he said. "You wouldn't stand by and watch it happen to anyone else. Why is it acceptable in an organization? It shouldn't be."

© 2018 KAGS