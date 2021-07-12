Loved ones remember those they have have lost at 19th annual Brazos county Tree of Angels ceremony

The Brazos county district attorney's office hosted the 19th annual Tree of Angels ceremony.

BRYAN, Texas — The ceremony honors the lives of those lost to violent crimes and their surviving friends and families.

Officials also say this ceremony is for those who have been silenced by unknown violent crimes and may not have anyone to speak for them.

Assistant district attorney Jessica Esque says the ceremony is a way for the Brazos county district attorney's office to connect with the community on a personal level.

"Just to take this time during the holiday season to meet with them again, reminisce about the memories of their loved ones and to honor them this way," Esque said. "So it's one of the ways that our office give back to the community."

After the ceremony the two trees will be kept on the third floor of the court house. People will have a chance to see the different angels that have been placed on the trees.

In Navasota and Grimes county, there are also trees of angels where victims of violent crimes or their loved ones can place angels.