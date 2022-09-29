Madison County Sheriffs looking for 64-year-old woman

Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on Sept. 9 in Madisonville, and authorities fear that she is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley put out a missing person report for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman on Thurs, Sept. 29.

According to a post from the organization, Huelsman was reported missing on Weds, Sept. 28, but had been missing since Fri, Sept. 9.

Authorities believe Huelsman is in danger of serious bodily injury or death. She was reportedly last seen in the 3200 block of I-45 in Madisonville and is possibly in a dark grey 2018 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate.

The truck reportedly had damage on the passenger side and was last seen travelling southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Mon, Sept. 12.

If you have any information on Huelsman's whereabouts or the vehicle in question, please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755.