Driver leaves injured loved one behind after crashing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the driver of a vehicle after it was involved in a rollover crash Thursday.

Authorities have identified the driver as 38-year-old Manuel Garcia Jr. They said Garcia crashed his vehicle in the 16000 block of State Highway 21 West and ran from the scene.

A woman, who was later identified as Garcia's girlfriend, was hurt in the crash and he ran from the scene without her, authorities said. Authorities said they believe at some point, another person came and picked him up a short distance from the scene.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office are asking for help in finding Garcia and the person who picked him up.

If you have any information, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755. An update on the woman's condition is not yet available.