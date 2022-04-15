For the month of April, Madison County is honoring confederate history in its area by hanging a Confederate flag outside its courthouse.

MADISON, Texas — Back in March, Madison County raised the idea of honoring Confederate heritage in its area but it's now becoming a divisive issue for community members.

Steven Green, the president of the NAACP for Madison County, said that he was notified by a community member who raised concerns after the county raised the First National Flag of the Confederacy behind their Texas flag.

Green said members of his organization feel that the flag is disrespectful to Black residents of the county and wish they would've been notified. He said the NAACP for Madison County wants the emphasis of this month to be on improving the quality of life for all residents.

"I hope that we cannot put a lot of emphasis on the Confederate history and just move forward with what we need to do to better the community," said Green.

The proclamation to make April Confederate History and Heritage Month was approved by commissioners earlier this year. We reached out to the County Judge's office, but they say he was unavailable for comment for medical reasons.