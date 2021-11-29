Madisonville business burglarized for the fourth time this year

Richard Warner, the owner of Blue Rooster Trailer sales, spent his holiday weekend making repairs to his business.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — The holidays are supposed to be a time for friends and family but for one Brazos Valley businessman, the holidays so far have cost him over $30,000 dollars. Richard Warner, the owner and operator of Blue Rooster Trailer sales of Madisonville, spent his holiday weekend making repairs to his business.

At a time when many people were talking about their Black Friday deals, Warner was getting dealt a security alert on his phone. As two burglars were using their five-finger discounts to break into his business.

"They basically hooked up to a 32-foot gooseneck Cherny trailer and got out of the yard with it," Warner said.

Warner helped call the authorities but by the time help arrived, the thieves had made their getaway.

Unfortunately, this has become all too common for his company. This is the fourth time this year that Blue Rooster Trailer Sales have been broken into.

The previous burglaries include a stolen trailer on memorial day weekend and stolen catalytic converters on the Fourth of July weekend.

"Holiday weekend and they figured that nobody would be around for two or three days," Warren said. "The cameras are not a deterrent anymore. They do their best to disguise themselves and they're in and out."

The suspects on Friday were driving a dark-colored dodge truck 2010 or newer and it had a flatbed instead of a regular truck bed. The truck also has a red pinstripe down the side below the window.

Warner says some of the items were not insured, so, he's out the money and the property.

At a time when small business is just trying to survive in a pandemic, this kind of money isn't easy to come by. But Warner says he continues to have a special message for the people responsible for the stealing.

"I've prayed for them. I pray that they change their ways, ask for forgiveness, and have a heart,' Warner says. Because it all comes down to the end."

Warner said he hopes for a better way to help crack down on the selling of stolen products like trailers and converters.