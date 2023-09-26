x
Madisonville Police need your help identifying this car that drove on an airport runway

A driver that wanted to live a "Fast & Furious" fantasy has damaged the Madisonville Municipal Airport runway pavement, and police now want to identify the car used.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — Madisonville Police need your help identifying a car that they say drove on the runway of the City of Madisonville Municipal Airport Runway.

Police also say the driver and their car caused damages to the runway pavement.

The driver was spotted on camera speeding down the runway around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The provided photo from Madisonville PD shows what appears to be a dark colored two-door sedan.

If you have information on what type of car is in the picture or have other clues related to the case, call the Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317.

Credit: Madisonville Police Department - Facebook
This car was reported by Madisonville Police to have driven on the runway of the Madisonville Municipal Airport at about 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 26.

