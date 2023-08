The city says Entergy is aware of the issue and is bringing a replacement transformer from out of town.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — The City of Madisonville says that a power outage has affected the area due to a damaged transformer.

The city says that Entergy is aware of the outage and are working on bringing in a replacement transformer to restore power to the area.

A timeline of when power is expected to be restored was not provided by Entergy.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube