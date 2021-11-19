Main Street Holiday Market makes a festive arrival in Brazos County

The event will be held in the Brazos County Expo Center starting Nov. 20

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — If you're looking to do some unique holiday shopping in the Bryan-College Station area, the Brazos County Expo Center is where you need to be.

The Main Street Holiday Market will be held at the expo center on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be roughly 70 vendors with everything from jewelry to soaps and a few men's items.

Organizers said most of the people that set up to sell make their products from scratch.

"Our vendors have literally traveled all over the State of Texas and some outside of Texas to set up their small businesses for the weekend and coming to meet the people of the BCS, Hunstville, and other areas and they're very excited to be here," said Chair Director Lewanna Campbell.