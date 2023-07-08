Golf cart crash victims were in Port Aransas to celebrate family member's birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six members of one family were on a golf cart in Port Aransas when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them Friday night, according to Port Aransas police.
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Alister Street and Roberts Avenue, sent three people to hospitals in Corpus Christi, one by HALO-Flight. Video from the Port Aransas South Jetty newspaper shows the helicopter landing on Alister Street. Two others had minor injuries.
The family was in Port Aransas to celebrate a birthday. The person whose birthday the group was celebrating was the most seriously injured. Her condition is unknown. A second person suffered multiple broken ribs and cuts. A third person broke their leg.
Port Aransas resident Cindy Roberge has been charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle that caused bodily injury. The 62-year-old remains in the Nueces County Jail on $30,000 bail.
