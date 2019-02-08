BRYAN, Texas —

The dedicated local performers of Bryan-College Station have been hard at work for the past three and a half weeks, tackling the monster success ABBA inspired musical, Mamma Mia.

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is putting on twelve performances throughout the month of August, and if you haven’t been to one of their shows yet, this is the perfect opportunity to see what the local community theatre is all about.

KAGS

“{Mamma Mia} is a great segue into what TTC is all about which is just bringing so much joy and love and excitement to the stage” said A&M Senior Riley Mcmahon (“Sophie”). “And then you’ll want to keep on coming back for other shows”.

Local theatre is different than any other form of entertainment, because every live performance is different, and no two audiences are the same.

“The best way to enjoy theatre is to experience theatre” said Rob Gretta, Director of Mamma Mia.

The cast and crew of the show are made up of local community members in Bryan-College Station, from teachers to students to local business owners; they are connected to us by the community we all share.

KAGS

If that still isn’t enough to entice you, they will also be doing a sing-a-long after the show, so you’ll be able to sing and dance along with the cast to your heart’s content.

Tickets are selling out fast, so don’t miss out on this iconic summer musical. For information on how to get tickets, show dates and times, directions to the theatre, or upcoming shows, visit the theatre’s website here.

