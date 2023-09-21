Man allowed his dog to attack someone he was arguing with, police say

SAPD said the victim was bitten in the neck and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: This story originally identified the dog in the attack as a pit bull. That is incorrect; the dog was a Cane Corso mastiff.

A man was bit in the neck by a mastiff dog on the west side of San Antonio Thursday morning, police said.

The 57-year-old man was walking down the street in the area of Colorado and West Martin Street around 9:40 a.m. when the dog, a Cane Corso, attacked him in the neck. Police say the victim had been arguing with another man when the other man intentionally allowed his dog to attack the victim.

Emergency officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said later that he is in stable, but serious condition.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Marcus Davila, will be charged with two felony counts: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Cane Corso is now in quarantine, where it will remain for at least 240 hours, according to Animal Care Services officials. What happens to it after that window of time depends on the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.

