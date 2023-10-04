'Found with maggots in exposed wounds’: Son charged with healthcare fraud after allegedly neglecting elderly mother

Juan Santos Huerta, 52, is facing charges of healthcare fraud, which is a felony.

ELMENDORF, Texas — A man is facing fraud charges after it was discovered he was out on road working when he was supposed to be caring for his elderly mother, who sadly died from his neglect, officials say.

Juan Santos Huerta, 52, is now facing charges of healthcare fraud, after it was determined that he bilked the state out of over $64,000 in Medicaid payments by submitting time cards indicating he was caring for his elderly mother in Elmendorf.

He submitted more than 2,300 hours of timecards while allegedly caring for his mom, but was instead, out on the road driving trucks for different companies, according to arrest paperwork. This went on for more than four years, from April of 2018 until his mother sadly died from neglect on September 4, 2021.

Investigators say the Elmendorf woman was neglected, malnourished, had maggots in exposed wounds and necrosis in her extremities, according to the affidavit.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that he was actually employed by multiple outside trucking firms over the timeframe of the alleged fraud spanning 2018 to 2021. Huerta confirmed with a BCSO officer that he used tokens to call into PPHC and GCC to "steal time" or falsify hours working as a primary caregiver for his mother while he was on the road employed in the trucking business.

Based on the victim's death and the extensive nature of her wounds and severity of her condition, she experienced an extraordinary level of neglect, and did not receive the personal care services that were allegedly provided by her son, police say.

Huerta was charged with healthcare fraud, which is third degree felony and taken to Bexar County Jail. His bond is set for $15,000.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Related Articles Man arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of 13-year-old he allegedly met on Tinder

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.