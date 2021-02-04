Wisconsin resident charged with 2nd degree robbery and more after accident off Highway 6

The accident occurred this morning when Daniel Tyler Good then approached a driver with what appeared to be a handgun, CSPD said

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 32-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged with 2nd degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest after a vehicle accident off Highway 6 earlier today, College Station Police said.

One of the drivers involved in the incident, Daniel Tyler Good exited his vehicle and approached another driver who had initially stopped to offer assistance at the scene. According to CSPD, Good pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the victim, took their car and fled the scene.

Good was located driving the stolen vehicle northbound on Hwy. 6 near Harvey Rd. where he was stopped and arrested. During a search, Good was found be in possession of methamphetamine. He was then transported to a hospital for a treatment before being moved to jail where Good then resisted such efforts and was additionally charge.