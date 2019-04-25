BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — There were multiple buildings damaged after a EF2 tornado touched down in Bryan on Wednesday night.

Inside of those buildings was Kevin Fitzgerald. He was working on an old car, a hobby of his, when he said he began to hear the wind outside starting to pick up.

"I heard what sounded a train, it had the same kind of roar," Fitzgerald said.

He said that's when he tried to get to the most secure place he could find. He took shelter inside a bathroom, clutching a toilet - the only thing bolted to the ground.

"I saw the building come off the wall and the siding come up," said Fitzgerald. "Then I felt myself get pulled up."

Fitzgerald flew through the air with debris hitting him all over. He landed over 50 feet away, on the opposite side of the trailer.

"I remember everything falling and landing on me," he said. "I was trying to push everything that landed on-top of me off of me because I thought I was going to be buried alive."

The whole experience -- lasting under a minute.

"I bet it didn't last 15-20 seconds, but it was a hell of a 15 seconds," Fitzgerald said.

The National Weather Service said winds could have been up to 120 mph.