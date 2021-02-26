Bryan man charged with murder after stabbing on South Texas Avenue

Authorities identified the suspect as Randy Conde. They said Conde and the man he allegedly killed were related to one another.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly killed a man at a local auto parts shop.

Randy Conde, 30, allegedly stabbed 39-year-old Rogelio Martinez Jr. to death on the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue.

The call for help came in just after 9:30 Friday morning. When officers got to the scene, they found Martinez suffering several stab wounds. He died at the scene before help could reach him.

Officers arrested Conde, and later learned Conde and Martinez are related to one another. At this time, it is not known what led up to the stabbing.

The investigation into those details is ongoing.

