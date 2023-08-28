Man out on bond for July 2022 murder charge arrested in connection with life-threatening shooting in Longview

The murder arrest stems from a July 21, 2022 shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was out on bond for a murder charge for a July 2022 shooting was arrested Friday in connection with a life-threatening shooting in Longview last week.

John Lee Smith III, 25, was arrested Friday at a local residence in connection after officers learned a Tyler hospital patient with life-threatening injuries was shot Wednesday in the city of Longview, police said.

Because Smith was out of the Gregg County Jail on a $125,000 bond for murder and felon in possession of a firearm, the Longview SWAT team served the arrest warrant. He was booked into the county jail, where he remains on a $250,000 bond, police said.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

The murder arrest stems from a July 21, 2022 shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street, where officers found the victim, Phillip Hudson, 31, with multiple wounds. Hudson was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.



During that investigation, officers identified and found Smith, who was arrested and bonded out of jail in April 3 this year.