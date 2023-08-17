Man rescued by Fort Worth firefighters after being struck by train, officials say

The victim, whose name has not been released, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the fire department said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man is recovering in the hospital thanks to quick work by the Fort Worth Fire Department after he was struck by a train, fire officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said in social media post that just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to South Beach Street and East Lancaster Avenue where someone had reportedly been hit by a train.

Officials said when firefighters and a rescue team arrived at the scene, they found a young adult male that was still breathing and conscious. After crossing the terrain to get to the victim, crews used a stokes basket to carefully secure him for transport.

In a social post, the fire department credited the training of the responding crews.

“On an average day, the Fort Worth Fire Department responds to an average of 400 calls for service. And every time the tones sounds for our crews to make a scene, all their training and experience comes into play because no call is like another.”