Brazos Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man who ran from traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop Monday morning.

Authorities said the man is described as a Hispanic male with a slender build and is about 5'10" tall. They said he was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket with blue jeans and a high visibility yellow work shirt. While authorities said they have no reason to believe this person is dangerous to the general public, they asked people not to approach the man and instead, call for help.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop the car the man was driving near East State Highway 21 and Silver Hill Road. Deputies said the man was speeding and that was the reason for the traffic stop.

However, they said the driver did not stop and continued driving. A short time later, they said the man ditched the vehicle and took off into some nearby woods.

Authorities have set up a search perimeter and they are using police K9s as well as drones to search the area.