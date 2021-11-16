Man sitting on railroad tracks in Abilene killed by train

Witnesses told Abilene Police the man was sitting on the tracks and did not move out of the way in time.

ABILENE, Texas — A 41-year-old man was killed Monday evening when he was struck by a train in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department, the incident happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of South First Street.

Witnesses told police the man, identified as Jason Wayne Dane, was sitting on the tracks as a Union Pacific train was approaching from the east. As the train got closer to Dane, the conductor sounded the horn to try to get Dane to move from the tracks. The conductor engaged the braking system, as well.

Dane did not move out of the way in time and was hit.