BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after being accused of attacking a man and woman as they walked home from a local bar early Saturday morning.

Anthony Green Jr., 20, is charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat. He also suffered a stab wound to his foot after the victims say it fell out of his pocket when he attacked the male at the scene. Green denied he did anything wrong, but claimed the couple started the fight.

Police were called to 200 block of Inlow Boulevard on a report that a robbery had just happened. The man and woman told police they were walking home from the Northgate bar district when they noticed a car driving slowly behind them.

They told police they were worried about being followed and hurried to their house on Inlow. They said the car drove slowly past them and pulled into the driveway next to their home. As they walked up the driveway to their home, the man and woman said the car backed out of their neighbor's driveway and stopped in front of theirs.

They told police Green got out of the passenger side of the car and began swearing and yelling at the two of them. Green then charged at the male victim and pushed him down to the ground, the woman said, and made a motion towards his pants. She said she saw a large knife fall to the ground and Green picked it up and pointed it at her as he walked back towards his car. She claimed he was swearing at her and threatening to rob her, but he got into his car and left.

An off-duty officer later reported Green, and the woman driving the car, had come to the hospital. Green had a stab wound to his foot. The description of the car Green was riding in also matched that of the victims' description. Green was asked what happened and he said he was on Inlow, but turning around in a driveway when the man and woman began yelling and swearing at him and his driver.

He told police he got out of the car and that's when the knife he had bought earlier fell out of his waistband and stabbed him in the foot. He told police he did push the male victim but then left the scene. He said the male victim didn't fall down and that he never threatened to rob or hurt anyone.

Green is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $8,000 bond.

