The official exhibition of Nelson Mandela is currently open in a local museum

Visitors are taken on a journey through Nelson Mandela's life through a world-class exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station opened its brand new exhibit, "Mandela: The Official Exhibition", on July 29.

Visitors were invited to take a tour taking them on a personal journey through the life of former South African President Nelson Mandela.

In the opinion of historians, he is one of history's most significant freedom fighters and political leaders.

Marketing and Communication Director for the Bush 41 Library, Amy Raines said "There are over 150 artifacts, there are things you wouldn't see. Everybody can learn something from Mandela and his life".

"We're very proud to have it. A first of its kind in this area. They've been very selective about who carries the exhibit due to the nature of some of the artifacts," said Raines.

Mandela served as the first president of South Africa for five years and was an anti-apartheid activist. For the first time in the country's history, a black president was elected.

Raines said the exhibit contains personal belongings and objects never seen outside of South Africa, with the aim of educating, entertaining, and inspiring visitors.

According to a KAGS Reporter, the exhibit also provides new insight into Mandela's character, his environment, and the challenges he faced during his lifetime.