Marshalls will open at Tejas Center in Bryan on September 6.

Marshalls shoppers in Bryan will find a selection of brand name and designer merchandise in ladies, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.

“Our newest store in Bryan will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls.

Excited shoppers can attend the grand opening event from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m. on September 6th. Attendees can enjoy the amazing selection in all departments for the whole family as well as some surprising giveaways during the grand opening.

While providing residents with a new shopping option, Marshalls also plans to add about 60 full and part-time jobs to the Bryan area.

To celebrate its arrival in Bryan, Marshalls will contribute to the local community starting with a $10,000 donation to Brazos Valley Food Bank at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store’s regular hours will be 9:30 a.m. till 9:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. on Sundays. Marshalls is located at 725 E. Villa Maria Road, Suite 1100, Bryan, TX 77802.

