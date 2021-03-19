Collin County sheriff describes events that led to Marvin Scott's in-custody death

Seven Collin County employees have been placed on leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Updated at 9:55 a.m. Friday with additional details from Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Friday morning to address the in-custody death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott III. He died Sunday at the Collin County jail.

During the news conference, Sheriff Jim Skinner said his department and the Texas Rangers have an obligation to uncover the complete truth.

"I'm not here to make excuses for anyone. People are upset, the family is upset, the community is upset, I'm upset," he said.

Scott was taken into custody Sunday by Allen police, who said he was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, which is a class B misdemeanor. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transported to the Collin County Detention Facility around 6 p.m.

Skinner said while in the jail's booking lobby, Scott exhibited some "strange behavior," so detention officers tried to secure him to a restraint bed. He said during the process the officers used pepper spray once and also placed a spit mask on his face.

About four hours later, around 10:30 p.m. while being placed on the restraint bed, Skinner said Scott became unresponsive. Nursing staff called an ambulance and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The family still has many questions about how this happened. The community also has many questions, as do I," he said.

Seven Collin County jail employees have been placed on leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

The sheriff said he visited the jail himself after the death. "I was broken-hearted to learn someone died in our custody," Skinner said.

The sheriff said he has promised Scott’s family a thorough and transparent investigation. "At the appropriate time I will provide all the facts related to this investigation to them," he said.

Attorney Lee Merritt told WFAA that Scott's mental health crisis was not appropriately addressed by police and detention officers.

The incident started with security personnel at the Allen outlet mall alerting Allen police to Scott in the parking lot. Merritt said police were initially called because of the suspected smell of marijuana. According to the attorney, Scott was incoherent when approached by officers which likely led them to take Scott to Texas Health Presbyterian in Allen. Merritt said a doctor signed off that Scott was "fit to be incarcerated."

Scott was taken to the Collin County jail where, the attorney said, Scott suffered several mental health episodes. Merritt said seven detention officers with the Collin County jail tried to restrain Scott into his cell. Merritt said the use of force by the detention officers against Scott was overly physical.

"They took him to jail, and in that jail, he was killed and the men who participated in that, their acts were criminal," said Merritt.

Merritt said the initial autopsy showed that Scott's death may have been heart-related. WFAA is seeking to independently review the coroner's findings. The family and attorney intend to hire an independent forensic examiner to determine the cause of death.

Merritt said Scott should have been taken to a treatment center instead of the jail. The family told WFAA that Scott was working to address his mental health challenges. Scott's father Marvin Sr. said his son was coming to terms with his mental health.

A prayer gathering is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Collin County Courthouse.