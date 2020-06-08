Funeral services Thursday for local community educator

Mary Walraven served on numerous community boards and worked for Bryan ISD for 24 years. She died August 2 after a brief illness.

BRYAN, Texas — Funeral services have been set for a long-time Bryan educator and philanthropist.

Mary Walraven, 68, died August 2 after a brief illness, according to her obituary. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, at Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers beginning at 10 a.m. A Life Tribute Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. and a graveside service will be held with family at the Bryan City Cemetery.

If you would like to be a part of the service, Calaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers will be streaming it LIVE on its Facebook page. You can watch it and leave your comments during the service.

Callaway-Jones Funeral Home and Crematory Join us LIVE at 11am Thursday, Aug. 6 as we Celebrate and Honor the life of Mary Walraven. You may read the obituary tribute and leave a message for the family at this link:...

Walraven is a Texas A&M graduate. She worked for Bryan ISD for 24 years and served as supervisor of Special Programs. Her desire to help children and their families through her passion for social work came through as she worked with homeless students and families and volunteer work through the school. She received many honors during her time as an educator, including the TEA's Parent Involvement Award and Bryan ISD's "Heart of the District Award."

She also served on the boards of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, the United Way of the Brazos Valley, and many others. She also helped coordinate the Junior League's Stuff the Bus campaign and the Food Bank's "Food for Families" drive.

Walraven is also highly regarded in the KAGS newsroom; her son, Sean, served as production manager as KAGS was just getting off the ground. Walraven herself helped many young journalists make connections in the Brazos Valley.