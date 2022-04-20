Masks optional at College Station's Easterwood Airport

Kevin Davis, Easterwood's Airport Director, said that it hasn’t been the airport’s policy in the past but has been the requirements set at state and federal levels.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Transportation and Security Administration took to social media on TSA Southwest stating in part that they would no longer be enforcing their Security Directives and Emergency Amendment.

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time," said the TSA's government website.

This makes changes to airports even at airports like Easterwood in College Station that have since been following the agency’s guidelines of making masks a requirement.

Kevin Davis, Easterwood's Airport Director, said that it hasn’t been the airport’s policy in the past but has been the requirements set at state and federal levels.