Masquerade Ball held to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

The 4th annual event took place at the Astin Mansion on Friday

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley hosted their 4th annual Masquerade Ball on Friday at the Astin Mansion in Bryan.

The event included fire performances, a silent auction, incredible music and much more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club, which will help with programs like homework help, athletic programs, music classes and audio production courses.

The club is also in the process of constructing the new Newman-Adam Boys and Girls Club building, which is set to open before the end of the year.

"They're able to learn about our mission and really feel invested in the community. The funds obviously are important because we need critical to continue to support the youth, especially those who need us most," said Rhonda Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.