Mayors of Bryan and College Station 'ring off' the holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Saturday, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson stopped by two local Walmart stores to ring bells at a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

This year was the 15th year the mayors of both cities agreed to compete in the 'ring off.' The mayors plan to reach a combined goal of $10,000. In addition, both in-person and online kettle donations will be added to this year's final total. The city that raises the most money will win and receive local recognition.

All donations will directly support The Salvation Army of Bryan/ College Station. According to a press release from the Salvation Army, all money will provide food, clothing, shelter, Christmas gifts and more to those in need in B/CS.