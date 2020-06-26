Mayor Mooney expected to issue emergency order requiring face masks inside businesses

Currently unofficial, the mayor and city council members agreed that this emergency mandate would be in the best interest of College Station locals and businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday evening, Mayor Mooney and city council members discussed implementing a city-wide emergency declaration, requiring workers and customers to wear face masks inside businesses.

This comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, with 116 cases and an additional death announced Thursday morning.

The City of College Station tweeted after the meeting that "Mayor Mooney's order could be signed as soon as tonight", and would go in effect in a few days to give local businesses time to prepare.

Although currently unofficial, the mayor and city council members were all in agreement that this emergency mandate would be in the best interest of College Station residents and business owners to protect the health and well being of the community.