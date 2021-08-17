McDonald's giving out free breakfast to Bryan and College Station ISD teachers on Wednesday

All teachers have to do is show their work ID

BRYAN, Texas — For the start of the new school year in Bryan-College Station local McDonald's will be giving out free food for school staff.

10 McDonald's restaurants in the area will offer a free breakfast combo meal to teachers and school employees tomorrow.

From 6 to 9 a.m. teachers from across the Brazos Valley will receive a free breakfast meal if they show their work ID.

Jeanie Smith owns and operates 10 different McDonald's locations in the Brazos Valley.

She is giving back to celebrate the return of in-person classes and to recognize teachers for their service.

"We have fundraising opportunities and we also do student scholarships, so it's an opportunity for me to give back to them, and I really appreciate that," Smith said. "I appreciate everything that they do, so we're really excited about it."