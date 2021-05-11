McDonald's manager defies systemic odds, grows at company

Hilda Montero is a general manager for McDonald's in College Station and made her way to a management position

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hilda Montero is a general manager for McDonalds in College Station who says she started at the bottom and later made her way to a management position. Montero says she immigrated to the United States from Mexico over twenty-four years ago and that McDonalds was her first place of work.

“This was my first job. I started in the kitchen and now I’m the General Manager,” says Montero.

Montero also had to take time to learn English on top of her work. She says she went to many classes to learn the language on top of already speaking Spanish. When asked why she hasn’t decided to explore opportunities outside of the company, the manager says she’s stayed so long because of her kids.

“For my kids, they go to school here so more opportunities here,” says Montero.

The general manager added that she has two children, and her daughter even works with her at the restaurant now. Now, Montero is hoping to encourage others that if they have a dream, they can achieve it.