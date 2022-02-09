Former marine accused of killing girlfriend then fleeing to South America enters not guilty plea

McLeod was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list last year for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The former Marine accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend and evading authorities for six years was arraigned Friday morning.

Raymond McLeod pled not guilty to a murder charge. Prosecutors say he murdered 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in an apartment back in 2016.

McLeod was arrested in El Salvador earlier this week. US Marshals received a tip he was teaching English there.

"Yes I got him! And he’s not going to get away again," said Josephine Funes Wentzel, Mitchell's mother. She flew in from Washington for his arraignment.

"He's never going to be released from that jail if I can have something to do with that. I'm glad this day came. After six years I wasn’t too sure, I’m glad it’s here now," she added.

Funes Wentzel is a former detective. Since her daughter’s death, she had used her resources and skills to aid the international search for McLeod.

McLeod was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list last year.

Mitchell was found dead at a friend's home in the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road early on the afternoon of June 10, 2016. Mitchell and McLeod, both residents of Phoenix, Arizona, were in San Diego visiting friends at the time, according to police.

Police found evidence of foul play and discovered that McLeod was the last person to see her alive.

Authorities say McLeod, who was described by the U.S. Marshals Service as a heavy drinker with a history of domestic violence, fled to Mexico after Mitchell's death.

McLeod faces 25 years to life if convicted.

“I am extremely gratified to hear the news of Raymond McLeod’s arrest without incident,” said U.S. Marshals Director Ronald Davis. “It is our sincere hope that his capture brings some sense of relief to Krystal Mitchell’s family, especially her mother, Josephine Wentzel, who has worked so diligently with law enforcement these past years to see this day of justice arrive.”

“This defendant’s brazen attempt to evade justice is over and the work to hold him accountable in a court of law for the murder of Krystal Mitchell can now begin,” said DA Stephan. “Huge credit goes to the victim’s mother who never gave up searching for her daughter’s killer and worked closely with our office and other law enforcement to make this arrest possible.”