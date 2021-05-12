The service was held in Veteran's Memorial Park and honored the lives of Texas officers lost in the line of duty.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 34th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service is a time for people to come together and give thanks to the dedicated men and women who serve in law enforcement, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said policing is a challenge each and every day for these men and women to go out and serve.

“The profession is filled with dedicated professionals who are driven to do a good job in every call to service," Chief Couch said, "Its upon us to really show our gratitude for all that they do on a daily basis.”

U.S. line of duty deaths this year is now at 120 (https://t.co/yu2tXcpr7A). Please join us tomorrow at Veterans Park for our 34th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service as we honor those who've died in service to their community. https://t.co/Hiw7n7vMKG — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 11, 2021

Not only were fallen law enforcement recognized but also their families.

“It’s good for us to recognize those family members," Chief Couch said. "The survivors of these officers and their families are still grieving today over things that may have occurred years ago. It’s important for us to come together and commemorate their time and their service to the citizens."

Chief Couch said they were blessed with the number of people who came to show their support for the men and women in law enforcement today.

Sherriff Wayne Dicky said they are fortunate locally in that all of their law enforcement agencies work closely together and they also have the support of their citizens.