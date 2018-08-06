If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental illness, there are resources here in the Brazos Valley.

Suicide Awareness:

National suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255

MHMR 24 hour crisis hotline: 1-888-522-8262

TAMU student helpline: 979-845-2700

Other Helpful Resources:

NAMI- National Alliance on Mental Health - Brazos Valley

Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA)

Brazos County Health Department

Texas A&M Student Counseling Services

The United Way of Brazos Valley

