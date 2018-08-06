If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental illness, there are resources here in the Brazos Valley.
Suicide Awareness:
National suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255
MHMR 24 hour crisis hotline: 1-888-522-8262
TAMU student helpline: 979-845-2700
Other Helpful Resources:
NAMI- National Alliance on Mental Health - Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA)
Brazos County Health Department
Texas A&M Student Counseling Services
The United Way of Brazos Valley
