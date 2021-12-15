MetroNet to begin construction of Fiber Optic Network in Bryan

The company is fully funding the investment and will provide residents with a new high speed internet option

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Communication service provider MetroNet announced Tuesday residential construction has begun for the company's fiber optic infrastructure for the City of Bryan. Upon completion, residents and businesses alike will have access to what the company calls an "ultra-high-speed" fiber-optic network.

Bryan residents will see construction near Manchester Drive this week and will expand throughout the city. The first customers will have online access beginning spring 2022.

As construction continues throughout the community, customers still have the option for presale and will receive prioritization once the installation is available.

“The City of Bryan is pleased to assist MetroNet in their implementation of a one hundred percent fiber-optic network to deliver reliable and fast internet services for our residents and businesses,” Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said. “Bryan is one step closer to becoming a Certified Gigabit City.”