The Class of 2020 will be inducted during a ceremony to be held Saturday, May 15, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of Hall of Famers scheduled to present the Class of 2020 at the Enshrinement Ceremony to be held Saturday, May 15, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony, including all presenters.

Members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 were asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers, or their family members if recognized posthumously.

The Class of 2020 inductees are:

Longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann - presented by Russ Granik (’13), Vlade Divac (’19)

- presented by Russ Granik (’13), Vlade Divac (’19) 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant - presented by Michael Jordan (’09)

- presented by Michael Jordan (’09) 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings - presented by Alonzo Mourning (’14), Dawn Staley (’13)

- presented by Alonzo Mourning (’14), Dawn Staley (’13) 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan - presented by David Robinson (’09)

- presented by David Robinson (’09) 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett - presented by Isiah Thomas (’00)

- presented by Isiah Thomas (’00) Three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey - presented by Michael Jordan (’09)

- presented by Michael Jordan (’09) Five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens - presented by Geno Auriemma (’06), Muffet McGraw (’17)

- presented by Geno Auriemma (’06), Muffet McGraw (’17) Four-time collegiate National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton - presented by John Calipari (’15), Bill Self (’17), Sidney Moncrief (’19)

- presented by John Calipari (’15), Bill Self (’17), Sidney Moncrief (’19) Two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.- presented by Calvin Murphy (’93), Hakeem Olajuwon (’08)

