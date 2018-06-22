MILWAUKEE (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. They recalled right-hander John Gant from Triple-A Memphis before Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.



Wacha, who leads the team in wins (8-2) and strikeouts (71) in 15 starts with a 3.20 ERA, left Wednesday's start against the Philadelphia Phillies with the injury. He surrendered a two-run homer to Cesar Hernandez in the fourth inning and pitched to one more batter before he was replaced by Mike Mayers. The Cardinals lost 4-3.



It's the third time this season that Gant has been recalled. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA in seven appearances, including three starts for the Cardinals this year.





