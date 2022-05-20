Midland man pleads guilty to Bryan crash that killed friend

Authorities said Colton Bradley was driving over 70 mph with a BAC of .131 on a residential street when he hit three cars and killed his friend.

BRYAN, Texas — The Midland man who killed his friend in a drunk driving crash in 2020 at a busy Bryan intersection has been sentenced.

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Colton Bradley, 24, pled guilty to manslaughter in the drunk driving crash. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing his friend, James Ragsdale and hurting three others in the crash.

Bradley was driving a Camaro northbound on 29th Street just before 5 a.m. on February 29, 2020 when he ran a red light at the Briarcrest intersection. Authorities said Bradley had a blood alcohol concentration of .131 and was driving over 70mph on the residential street when the crash happened.

Bradley hit a truck that had started to pull into the intersection going westbound. Two people in that truck suffered injuries and had to be taken to the hospital. After hitting the truck, Bradley hit another car that was stopped at the red light in the intersection. That person was also seriously hurt and had to be taken to the hospital.

The crash shut down the intersection for most of the day as investigators worked to find out what happened. During the investigation, authorities said Bradley did not have a valid driver's license. Witnesses at the scene said Bradley ran the red light and officers said Bradley told them he and Ragsdale had been "drinking all night." Another officer said he overheard a phone call Bradley made to a person at the scene of the crash and he allegedly said he had just killed his best friend.

“This incident exemplifies the horrific consequences that can occur when someone makes the conscious decision to get behind the wheel & drive drunk. Due to the defendant’s actions, he leaves in his wake broken bodies & shattered hearts.”- Brian Price, Assistant District Attorney pic.twitter.com/V0KKMXnpaD — Brazos County DA (@BrazosCountyDA) May 20, 2022

According to the police report, the traffic light was red up to 30 seconds before Bradley entered the intersection.

Bradley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as intoxication manslaughter. Bradley was released on bond, but later, failed to show up to any of his court dates and a warrant was issued for his arrest.