Mother of missing person Cordarius is out of Midland County jail

Midland PD has revealed the individual as 24-year-old Cordarius Lashun Pegues of Midland and his mother, Charlotte Latasha Pegues, faced charges of exploitation.

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: Charlotte Latasha Pegues, Cordarius mother, is out of jail and no longer a detainee at the Midland County Sheriff's Office, according to their website.

Pegues was released under her $10,000 bond.

Pegues was arrested for exploitation of a disabled individual.

The mystery of a nonverbal 'teen' known as Cordarius has been solved, though Midland police said he's actually a 24-year-old man. His mother is now now facing charges.

NewsWest9 told you about Cordarius back in January when Midland police found him at an intersection, and has been following his story since then. He wasn't able to talk or communicate and a monthslong search for his family followed.

That search came to an end this week when Cordarius was identified as Cordarius Pegues. Police said his mother -- 47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues of Midland -- was arrested and charged with exploitation of a disabled person.

According to the arrest affidavit, the new information came to light in August, when Midland police were called by Cordarius' grandmother, who told them he lived with Charlotte Pegues. According to police, Charlotte Pegues was still receiving financial support for Cordarius, even though he wasn't with her and that the most recent payment to her was on August 8.

Police also said when they went into Charlotte Pegues' home, they found living conditions were hazardous and unhygienic, They also said they didn't find any evidence she was taking care of Cordarius.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Midland police thanked the public for helping to identify Cordarius.

"The citizens of Midland, along with the abundance of concern for Cordarius nationwide, assisted officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius," the Facebook post read. "Officials with the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department, and all agencies involved, would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and help. A special thank you to the news media in helping to elevate the story of Cordarius to a national level."

Bond was set at $10,000 on the exploitation of a disabled person charge.