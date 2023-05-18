Midway High School Esports team takes home 2023 High School Knockout City State Championship

After just a couple of months of practicing together, three Midway students are now state champions.

WACO, Texas — The Midway High School Esports team claimed victory in the 2023 High School Knockout City State Championship after learning from their past losses.

The team, led by Coach BJ Williams, is made up of Midway students Anthony Ho, Ryan Jones and Aiden Witt.

The three students formed the team back in February and began practicing and playing Knockout City, which is a dodgeball-themed video game.

Throughout the semester, the Midway Esports team had only lost to one opponent, that same team would be the one they would face in the final.

However, this time around Jones, Witt and Ho were prepared.

Coach Williams stated, "They were surprised at our new strategy and were unable to counter. We swept the match without being beaten in a single game to avenge our previous losses and come away with the state title!"

A great tale of turning a loss into a learning experience and coming back better than ever.

Congratulations to the Midway High School Esports team on its state championship.