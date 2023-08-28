Chief Mike Montgomery named new Fire Chief for South Brazos County ESD 1

The change was made official on Aug. 21.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Chief Mike Montgomery has been named the new Fire Chief for South Brazos County ESD 1, according to a release from the organization.

Chief Montgomery previously served in the field of fire service in the greater Houston area in Northwest Harris County and with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX). He was named the new Fire Chief on Aug. 21.

The new South Brazos County ESD 1 Chief comes in with over 30 years of experience and a wide array of Texas Commission on Fire Protection certifications, including Master Structure Firefighter, Master Fire Investigator, Master Fire Inspector, NFPA 1041 Fire Instructor II, Hazardous Materials Incident Commander, Wildland Firefighter, and Head of Department - Suppression.

If you're interested in volunteering as a firefighter or in a support role, click here. Information on the South Brazos County Fire Department is also available in the previously provided link.