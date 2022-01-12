Milam Co. D.A. responds to plea deals in Caldwell indecency case

District Attorney Bill Torrey said he believed justice was served.

CAMERON, Texas — The Milam County District Attorney said he is satisfied with the outcome with three of the four teens who were accused in an indecency case out of Caldwell.

The three teens took a plea deal that allowed them to plead guilty to misdemeanors. Each of them had been charged with felonies in the case. District Attorney Bill Torrey said he believes justice has been served and that others in the case feel the same way.

Torrey said he offered the plea deals with the lesser charge because after considering all of the evidence, the acts were not sexual in nature.

He also said the three teens were young women with no prior criminal records and had impressive academic and extracurricular achievements. Torrey said the victim in the case and their parent also agreed to the plea deals to reach a resolution in the case.

A fourth teen, who is also charged in this case, has not yet appeared in court for her charge.