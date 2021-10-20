'Mini-grants': Brenham ISD receives $100,000 donation

BRENHAM, Texas — The Brenham ISD Education Foundation donated $101,200 to Brenham ISD Tuesday in what will be used to fund instructional mini-grants, the school district announced in a press release Tuesday.
The grants are divided into three “sponsor levels:” teacher classroom, department or grade level and campus. The recipients will be announced on Oct. 28 and 29 with donors and recipients present for the awarding of the grants.
The donations from BISD Education Foundation have frown over the years. Ion 2008-09, a contribution of $10,000 was a landmark donation. Now, the school district said they’re thankful to reach donations up to $100,000. The donations are set to fund resources that will expand programs needed for Brenham ISD to meet their stated mission of Excellence in Education.