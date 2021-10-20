'Mini-grants': Brenham ISD receives $100,000 donation

The donation will be used to fund instructional mini-grants divided into three levels

BRENHAM, Texas — The Brenham ISD Education Foundation donated $101,200 to Brenham ISD Tuesday in what will be used to fund instructional mini-grants, the school district announced in a press release Tuesday.

The grants are divided into three “sponsor levels:” teacher classroom, department or grade level and campus. The recipients will be announced on Oct. 28 and 29 with donors and recipients present for the awarding of the grants.

