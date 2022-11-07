According to police, Serna was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department is searching for 14-year-old, Miriam Serna. She has been missing since Sunday, July 3. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans, and sandals.

She is 5'7 and 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said her hair could be in a ponytail and wearing blue glasses.

Bryan Police Department is asking if you know anything or see Serna, to contact the local authorities.