Misprinted tax forms mailed to Brazos County property owners

The Brazos County tax office was made aware of the mistake after owners received the forms. They are working to correct the problem.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — After months of data preparation, the Brazos County Tax Office was made aware that over 110,000 misprinted tax forms were sent out to property owners. The tax documents started arriving in mailboxes this week.

According to a statement released by the tax office, the forms contain the correct 2021 tax information even though the form says 2020 at the top.

The office said after investigation, they verified that the contracted printer service made the mistake. All the information provided to the contracted printer service was correct.

Please click the link for information regarding a printing error on 2021 property tax statements.https://t.co/ATavJD0Uao pic.twitter.com/Dz0w6X2sGv — BrazosCountyTX (@BrazosCountyTX) October 22, 2021

To fix the problem, the tax office said if any taxpayers want a new statement with the correct year at the top, they can obtain one here. The forms can be printed, downloaded or emailed to the taxpayer from the property information page.